Before Maharani 3, best of Huma Qureshi on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Maharani is a Sony LIV original series in which Huma Qureshi plays a pivotal role as CM Rani Bharti fighting for power.
Over the period of time Huma has played some notable roles in the industry.
Starting with, Gangs of Wasseypur, the gangster epic drama marked the debut of the actress. On Netflix.
Huma’s seductive portrayal of Munni in the black comedy thriller Dedh Ishqiya showed her range as an actress. On Prime Video.
In Badlapur, she played the role of Jhimli, adding layers to the character with intense emotional sequences. In JioCinema.
In 2015, she played the role of Maha Maya in the comedy thriller Highway. On Zee5.
She was seen in a supporting role alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie, Jolly LLB 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Huma played the pivotal role of Monica Machado in Monica, O My Darling on Netflix.
She was also seen in the movie Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar again, as Adeela Rehman. On Prime Video.
Huma has also been a part of some South Indian movies like Valimai, Kaala, etc.
