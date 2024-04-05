Before Maidaan in theatres, Top 10 sports dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is based on Syed Abdul Rahim - Architect of modern India football. The movie releases on April 10.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoomer on Zee5 is about a failed cricketer training an aspiring cricketer who has lost her arm. It is inspiring and how.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
83 on Netflix chronicles team India's victory at 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh features as Kapil Dev.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chak De! India on Prime Video will give you all the patriotic vibes. Shah Rukh Khan as Indian women's national hockey team's coach is fabulous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan is on Prime Video. The story revolves around two wrestlers who fall in love and how their life changes due to the sport.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal on Prime Video is about a man who fulfils his dream of becoming a top wrestler through his daughter. The movie is based on Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan is a sport drama as Aamir Khan's film revolves around the game of cricket played between villagers and Britishers. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama based on World Champion Milkha Singh. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Soorma is a biographical sports drama on Netflix based on hockey player Sandeep Singh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saala Khadoos is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around a former boxer who trains a fishmonger. R Madhavan plays the lead.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's Gold takes viewers back to 1948 when India won its first Gold medal in Olympic. It is on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films to watch on OTT before the weekend starts
Find Out More