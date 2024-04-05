Before Maidaan in theatres, Top 10 sports dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is based on Syed Abdul Rahim - Architect of modern India football. The movie releases on April 10.

Ghoomer on Zee5 is about a failed cricketer training an aspiring cricketer who has lost her arm. It is inspiring and how.

83 on Netflix chronicles team India's victory at 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh features as Kapil Dev.

Chak De! India on Prime Video will give you all the patriotic vibes. Shah Rukh Khan as Indian women's national hockey team's coach is fabulous.

Sultan is on Prime Video. The story revolves around two wrestlers who fall in love and how their life changes due to the sport.

Dangal on Prime Video is about a man who fulfils his dream of becoming a top wrestler through his daughter. The movie is based on Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat.

Lagaan is a sport drama as Aamir Khan's film revolves around the game of cricket played between villagers and Britishers. It is on Netflix.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama based on World Champion Milkha Singh. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Soorma is a biographical sports drama on Netflix based on hockey player Sandeep Singh.

Saala Khadoos is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around a former boxer who trains a fishmonger. R Madhavan plays the lead.

Akshay Kumar's Gold takes viewers back to 1948 when India won its first Gold medal in Olympic. It is on YouTube.

