Before Maidaan on Prime Video, Top 10 biographical dramas that are a must watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama Maidaan will begin streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video from June 5.

Before Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila became a massive hit. Diljit Dosanjh starrer released on Netflix.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur that is based on the first Field Marshal of Indian Army is on Zee5. His acting is simply brilliant.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan. R Madhavan plays the leading role. It is on JioCinema.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is on Netflix. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi - the fearless brothel owner.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor plays Gunjan Saxena - India's first female combat pilot.

Chhapaak is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a biographical drama narrating to story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Sardar Udham is on Prime Video. It is based on Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer.

Dangal is based on former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to excel in sport. It is on Prime Video.

Super 30 is a biographical drama based on mathematical teacher Anand Kumar. He comes up with a programme for IIT aspirants. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra is the inspiring story of Indian boxer Mary Kom. It is on Netflix.

