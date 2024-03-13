Before Main Atal Hoon on Zee5, Top 10 biographical films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee is going to stream on Zee5 from March 14. The movie received rave reviews.
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a must-watch film. It is streaming on Zee5.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is on JioCinema. It about Nambi Narayanan an aerospace engineer working for ISRO. He was arrested on false charges of espionage.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is on Disney+Hotstar. The movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput narrates the journey of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the story of first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone, Gunjan Saxena. The movie is on Netflix.
Alia Bhatt's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is also a biographical drama. It is based on a chapter from book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is on Netflix.
Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is based on the life of a mathematics teacher named Anand Kumar who ran a program for IIT aspirants. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Neerja on Disney+Hotstar narrates the story of courageous Neerja Bhanot who save lives of many passengers on a hijacked plane. But her life was lost.
Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who got martyred during the Kargil War. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Sardar Udham is on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on Indian revolutionary Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer as revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
One of the best biographical films 12th Fail is on Disney+Hotstar. It narrates the story of a Manoj Kumar, a boy from Chambal becoming IPS officer.
