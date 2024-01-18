Before Main Atal Hoon, Top 8 Political dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Main Atal Hoon is an upcoming movie which will be a biography of Shri Atal Bihari Bajpayee who was an iconic figure in Indian Politics.
The release date of the movie is 19th January and will be a treat for all the political history lovers.
Rajneeti, as the name suggests is a movie about the power struggle after the death of an important leader. On Netflix.
Tandav is a web series following Samar who kills his father, the president of India in order to take the throne himself, but he must do this without getting caught. On Prime Video.
City of Dreams is a political drama of two siblings fighting for power after an assasination attempt on their father. On Disney+ Hotstar.
An Indian Intelligence Officer finds himself stuck in a civil war and a conspiracy to assassinate the former Prime Minister of India. Watch Madras Cafe on Netflix.
Aarakshan follows the conflict between a mentor and a student after the Supreme court establishes caste based reservations. On JioCinema.
Maharani follows the game of power in a crumbling political state, will CM Rani Bharti be able to succeed. On Sony LIV.
Two corrupt politicians have been practising illegal voting, as Vijay attempts to stop these illegal practices. Watch Sarkar on Netflix.
An Indian baba misuses his influence and money to do awful things, watch Aashram on MX Player.
