Before Mammootty's Turbo, 8 best Malayalam action-comedy movies streaming on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Turbo is an upcoming Malayalam action comedy movie following the story of Jose, a jeep driver and his best friend Jerry’s adventures in Chenna.

Aavesham is a recently released following three teens who get help from a local gangster to help them in a fight.

The Fahadh Faasil starrer is all set to release on May 9th on Amazon Prime Video.

Thundu, directed by Riyas Shereef and starring Biju Menon, available on Netflix is the story of a constable trying to earn a promotion.

Kumbalangi Nights on Prime Video is set in a fishing village in Kerala, exploring the dynamics of family bonds among four brothers facing challenges.

Premalu on Disney+Hotstar is praised for its story and performances, became a box office blockbuster despite a modest budget.

CID Moosa is a cult classic action-comedy, a favorite among Malayalam cinephiles, also on Sun NXT.

Jigarthanda Double X on Netflix received critical acclaim for various aspects including direction, cast performances, and music.

Romancham on Disney+Hotstar earned ₹70 crore globally, praised by critics, and is all set for a Hindi remake.

Chotta Mumbai stars Mohanlal as a local goon in action and comedy sequences, available for viewing on Sun NXT.

