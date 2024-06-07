Before Manamey, Best of South Indian family drama movies on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 07, 2024
Manamey follows a charismatic guy meeting a young boy who ends up becoming an integral part of his life.
Drishyam follows Georgekutty and his family become entangled in a murder cover-up to protect his daughter. On YouTube.
Super Deluxe, multiple stories intertwine around a trans woman, a young boy, and a troubled couple, exploring complex family dynamics. On Netflix.
Kumbalangi Nights, four brothers in a dysfunctional family navigate strained relationships and personal struggles. On Prime Video.
Ninnila Ninnila, Dev, a troubled chef, finds solace and love with Tara, a sous-chef, as they journey through their emotional and culinary experiences. On Zee5.
Kireedam, a son with a dream of becoming a police officer and fulfilling his father’s wishes is shattered as he is forced into a violent path. On Hotstar.
Vikram Vedha, Vedha, a gangster, narrates his moral dilemmas and familial ties to police officer Vikram, blurring the lines between right and wrong. On Prime Video.
96 follows high school sweethearts Ram and Janu who reunite after 22 years, leading to a nostalgic exploration of their past relationship. On Prime Video.
Ustad Hotel, an aspiring chef reconnects with his roots and his grandfather’s restaurant, Ustad Hotel. On YouTube.
Oh Baby, a 70-year-old woman is magically transformed into her 24-year-old self, leading to humorous and heartfelt experiences. On Netflix.
