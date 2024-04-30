Before Manjummel Boys on OTT, top-rated Malayalam movies streaming on Hotstar
Nishant
| Apr 30, 2024
Manjummel Boys is an upcoming Malayalam survival thriller releasing on Hotstar about a group of friends who face a series of misadventures.
Mohanlal stars in Neru, a courtroom drama about a blind woman seeking justice after a traumatic incident.
Romancham is a Malayalam comedy, based on real events, a must-watch for its hilarity and wit.
Mammootty leads in Bheeshma Parvam, an action-packed thriller with stylized fights and stunning cinematography.
Hridayam is Vineeth Sreenivasan's romance-musical is a heartwarming tale with captivating music and performances.
Kammattipaadam sees Dulquer Salmaan's return to his hometown and leads to trouble in this raw and gritty gangster film.
Dulquer Salmaan leads in Bangalore Days, a feel-good buddy comedy that set a benchmark in Malayalam cinema.
Fahadh Faasil stars in Varathan, a thriller with clever camerawork and intense fight sequences.
Parava was Soubin Shahir's directorial debut tells a compelling story set against the backdrop of pigeon flying.
Premam, Sai Pallavi, and Nivin Pauly star in this iconic romance with memorable comedic moments.
