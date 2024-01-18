Before Merry Christmas on OTT, enjoy these slow burn, leisurely paced movies on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024

As fans await the release of Merry Christmas on OTT, here are some more similar slow burn movies with a satisfying journey filled with intricate emotions.

Masaan explores themes of love, loss, and societal constraints amidst the ghats of Varanasi. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Critically acclaimed drama, Margarita With a Straw tackles disability offering a nuanced portrayal of a young woman's self-discovery. On Netflix.

The Lunchbox delves into the unexpected connection between two lonely individuals through mistaken lunch deliveries. On Netflix.

A Death in the Gunj is a slow-burning mystery set against a family reunion and exploring buried secrets with a subtle way of storytelling. On Prime Video.

Sardar Udham is a biographical drama taking a slow-burning approach to the story of Indian freedom fighter Udham Singh. On Prime Video.

Laila Majnu is a classic love story which unfolds with poetic beauty, capturing forbidden passion and societal pressures, starring Triptii Dimri. On Zee5.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is an unconventional romance that transcends Bollywood tropes, portraying the complexities of LGBTQ+ relationships. On Netflix.

Aligarh saw Manoj Bajpayee with another powerful performance as a gay university professor facing societal prejudice. On JioCinema.

Pebbles (Koozhangal) is the story of a young boy who travels with his dad to bring back his mother who ran away because of the abuse from his father. On SonyLIV.

Ship of Theseus explores themes of identity, justice, and beauty through three interconnected stories, leaving the audience with philosophical questions to ponder on. On Apple TV.

