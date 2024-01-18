Before Merry Christmas on OTT, enjoy these slow burn, leisurely paced movies on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
As fans await the release of Merry Christmas on OTT, here are some more similar slow burn movies with a satisfying journey filled with intricate emotions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Masaan explores themes of love, loss, and societal constraints amidst the ghats of Varanasi. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Critically acclaimed drama, Margarita With a Straw tackles disability offering a nuanced portrayal of a young woman's self-discovery. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox delves into the unexpected connection between two lonely individuals through mistaken lunch deliveries. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Death in the Gunj is a slow-burning mystery set against a family reunion and exploring buried secrets with a subtle way of storytelling. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sardar Udham is a biographical drama taking a slow-burning approach to the story of Indian freedom fighter Udham Singh. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laila Majnu is a classic love story which unfolds with poetic beauty, capturing forbidden passion and societal pressures, starring Triptii Dimri. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is an unconventional romance that transcends Bollywood tropes, portraying the complexities of LGBTQ+ relationships. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aligarh saw Manoj Bajpayee with another powerful performance as a gay university professor facing societal prejudice. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pebbles (Koozhangal) is the story of a young boy who travels with his dad to bring back his mother who ran away because of the abuse from his father. On SonyLIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ship of Theseus explores themes of identity, justice, and beauty through three interconnected stories, leaving the audience with philosophical questions to ponder on. On Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean Skincare tricks that lead you to a shiny looking skin
Find Out More