Before Merry Christmas, Top 10 best Vijay Sethupathi movies, web series to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi is a well-known name in the Southern industry with a career spamming over decades.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will soon be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in the movie Merry Christmas but before the release of his new movie we take a look at some of his best works.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram is an action-packed extravaganza with Sethupathi playing a gangster opposite Kamal Haasan. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super Deluxe, a darkly comic exploration of love, relationships, and identity, featuring Sethupathi in three distinct roles, showcasing his acting range. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A neo-noir crime thriller, Vikram Vedha had exceptional performances from Sethupathi and R. Madhavan. On MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
‘96 is a romance drama movie that saw Sethupati in the lead role alongside actress Trisha Krishnan. On SonyLIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sethupathi was also part of an action thriller movie with the name Sethupathi in which he played the role of a police officer. On MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navarasa is an anthology series exploring nine emotions, with Sethupathi's chilling portrayal of fear in the Attagasam episode leaving a lasting impression. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay also played a major role in the movie Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sethupathi's Hindi streaming debut in Farzi, a crime thriller series for which he received praise for his portrayal of a skilled con artist. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama in which Vijay Sethupati played a pivotal role alongside Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sethupathi's Hindi streaming debut in Farzi, a crime thriller series for which he received praise for his portrayal of a skilled con artist. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who impressed everyone but faded into oblivion
Find Out More