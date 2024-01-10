Before Merry Christmas, Top 10 thrillers to catch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Merry Christmas is an upcoming thriller romance starring Katrina Kaif which will be releasing on 12th January.
Before, its release we take a look at some of the best thrillers that we can watch on OTT platforms.
Ittefaq is a mystery thriller about a double murder that has two victims who are also suspects. On Netflix.
Te3n is the story of an old man who asks for help from a Police Officer and a Priest to find out who killed his granddaughter. On Prime Video.
Khufiya starring Tabu is about a spy trying to catch a mole selling defense secrets. On Netflix. On Netflix.
Article 15, a crime thriller movie following the story of a police officer against the caste system of India. On Netflix.
Talvar deals with another double murder including that of a girl whose parents are the prime suspects for it. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! follows the story of an apprentice detective who while in a case discovers a bigger conspiracy. On Prime Video.
Gumraah, a murder story based on true stories about two identical twins acquitted in various countries due to lack of evidence. On Netflix.
Kuttram 23 follows a crime racket being investigated by an ACP but it becomes more complicated as it progresses. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Madaari is the story of a man who seeks revenge on govt. after he loses his child. On Zee5.
Raat Akeli Hai follows the investigation of the death of a newly married landlord. On Netflix.
