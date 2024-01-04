Before Merry Christmas, twisted Indian thrillers to catch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Merry Christmas is an all new thriller movie about to be released starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
Here are some more thrillers that you should delve into before its release.
A blind pianist gets entangled in a murder mystery with shocking twists and turns. Watch Andhadhun on Netflix.
A family man goes to extreme lengths to protect his loved ones after a shocking incident. Watch Drishyam on Amazon Prime
This movie follows the story of a pregnant woman who searches for her missing husband in Kolkata, uncovering a web of dark secrets. Watch Kahaani on Netflix.
A troubled inspector investigates a murder involving a renowned film star, leading him down a rabbit hole of psychological turmoil. Watch Talaash on Netflix.
Mankatha is about a notorious gangster who plans a daring heist at a casino, but things take a turn for the worse. Watch on Prime Video.
The story of a police officer's pursuit of two gangsters leads to an exploration of good and evil. Watch Vikram Vedha on Netflix.
A struggling actor discovers a magical drug that allows him to live out his wildest dreams. Watch Lucia on Netflix.
Story of a police officer with OCD who investigates a series of child murders, facing his demons while trying to unravel the killer's motives. Watch Ratsasan on Prime Video.
A politically charged thriller delving into corruption and power dynamics. Watch Thegidi on Prime Video.
Vikram is an action thriller about a special agent investigating a masked group of serial killers. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
