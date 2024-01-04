Before Merry Christmas, twisted Indian thrillers to catch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Merry Christmas is an all new thriller movie about to be released starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here are some more thrillers that you should delve into before its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A blind pianist gets entangled in a murder mystery with shocking twists and turns. Watch Andhadhun on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A family man goes to extreme lengths to protect his loved ones after a shocking incident. Watch Drishyam on Amazon Prime

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This movie follows the story of a pregnant woman who searches for her missing husband in Kolkata, uncovering a web of dark secrets. Watch Kahaani on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A troubled inspector investigates a murder involving a renowned film star, leading him down a rabbit hole of psychological turmoil. Watch Talaash on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mankatha is about a notorious gangster who plans a daring heist at a casino, but things take a turn for the worse. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story of a police officer's pursuit of two gangsters leads to an exploration of good and evil. Watch Vikram Vedha on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A struggling actor discovers a magical drug that allows him to live out his wildest dreams. Watch Lucia on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Story of a police officer with OCD who investigates a series of child murders, facing his demons while trying to unravel the killer's motives. Watch Ratsasan on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A politically charged thriller delving into corruption and power dynamics. Watch Thegidi on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram is an action thriller about a special agent investigating a masked group of serial killers. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: KWK 8: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor set screens on fire with their sass

 

 Find Out More