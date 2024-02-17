Before Mirzapur 3, best of Pankaj Tripathi movies, web series to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024

Mirzapur 3 is on its ways. Fans are excited to see Kaleen Bhaiyya back with his swag. But before the same, here are the best Pankaj Tripathi movies, web series to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 on Netflix has the best performance by Pankaj Tripathi. He rules the screen as a father who is fighting a legal battle for his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice has Pankaj Tripathi ruling the screen as a lawyer fighting the most twisted cases. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kadak Singh on Zee5 is about a man diagnosed with retrograde amnesia. Pankaj Tripathi is too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree on JioCinema has Pankaj Tripathi playing Rudra who knows the hidden secrets of how to deal with a ghost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games is of course on the list. He plays the role of Khanna Guruji. The second season is owned by him. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luka Chuppi is on JioCinema. Though it is all about Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan's love story, Pankaj Tripathi as a nosy family member steals the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Gunjan Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a supportive father who encourages daughter to fulfil her dreams. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mimi on Netflix has Pankaj Tripathi in the best role ever. He even won the National Award for the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo on Netflix has Pankaj Tripathi playing Rahul Satyendra. It is among the quirkiest roles he has played.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masaan on Disney Plus Hotstar has Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. He plays Sadhya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur is where it all began for Pankaj Tripathi. He played the interesting Sultan Qureshi. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 offbeat Hindi web series to watch over the weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More