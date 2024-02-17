Before Mirzapur 3, best of Pankaj Tripathi movies, web series to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Mirzapur 3 is on its ways. Fans are excited to see Kaleen Bhaiyya back with his swag. But before the same, here are the best Pankaj Tripathi movies, web series to watch.
OMG 2 on Netflix has the best performance by Pankaj Tripathi. He rules the screen as a father who is fighting a legal battle for his son.
Criminal Justice has Pankaj Tripathi ruling the screen as a lawyer fighting the most twisted cases. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Kadak Singh on Zee5 is about a man diagnosed with retrograde amnesia. Pankaj Tripathi is too good.
Stree on JioCinema has Pankaj Tripathi playing Rudra who knows the hidden secrets of how to deal with a ghost.
Sacred Games is of course on the list. He plays the role of Khanna Guruji. The second season is owned by him. Watch it on Netflix.
Luka Chuppi is on JioCinema. Though it is all about Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan's love story, Pankaj Tripathi as a nosy family member steals the show.
In Gunjan Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a supportive father who encourages daughter to fulfil her dreams. It is on Netflix.
Mimi on Netflix has Pankaj Tripathi in the best role ever. He even won the National Award for the same.
Ludo on Netflix has Pankaj Tripathi playing Rahul Satyendra. It is among the quirkiest roles he has played.
Masaan on Disney Plus Hotstar has Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. He plays Sadhya.
Gangs of Wasseypur is where it all began for Pankaj Tripathi. He played the interesting Sultan Qureshi. Watch it on Netflix.
