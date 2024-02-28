Before Mirzapur 3, most violent Hindi web series on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Crime thriller series, Mirzapur is all set for the release of the 3rd season filled with brutal violence, gunfights, and power struggles. On Prime Video.
Mumbai's underworld saga with graphic violence, gang wars, and intense themes, Sacred Games is filled with violent elements. On Netflix.
Bard of Blood is an espionage thriller involving combat, terrorism, and political intrigue. On Netflix.
Crime thriller series, Paatal Lok explores a murder case with graphic violence and brutality. On Prime Video.
Aashram is a series about a godman's criminal activities with themes of manipulation and corruption. On MX Player.
Political drama, Tandav depicts power struggles and conspiracies in Indian politics with scenes of violence. On Prime Video.
Rangbaaz is another crime thriller inspired by true events with violence, gang rivalries, and criminal activities. On Zee5.
Asur involves forensic experts tackling gruesome murders inspired by Indian mythology. On JioCinema.
Delhi Crime is based on the Delhi gang rape case and the investigation that follows. On Netflix.
