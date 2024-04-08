Before Mirzapur 3 Pankaj Tripathi's top-rated shows and movies to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Before Mirzapur 3 releases; a look at Pankaj Tripathi's top-rated shows and movies that you can add to your watchlist.
In Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi is shown as a dominant leader. With 8.5 ratings on IMDb, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
In OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi's role left everyone impressed. Watch on Netflix. The film got 8 ratings.
In The Tashkent Files, Pankaj Tripathi plays an important role. Watch it on ZEE5 as it has got 8.1 ratings.
Criminal Justice streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar with 8.1 ratings showcases how a smart lawyer takes up complex cases.
Gangs of Wasseypur is directed by Anurag Kashyap with 8.2 ratimgs. You can stream it on Netflix.
Sacred Games on Netflix with 8.5 ratings is one of the best neo-noir crime thriller.
Omkara on JioCinema with 8 ratings will made Pankaj Tripathi shine like a bright star.
