Before Mirzapur 3, Top 10 gangster drama web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

Raktanchal on MX Player is about mafias of Uttar Pradesh.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about women running drug business.

Scoop on Netflix is about Jigna Vora case.

Raangbaaz on ZEE5 is about a boy's journey of turning into a gangster.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is about cops chasing a gangster.

Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is a story of a police officer, an heir of cartel owner and a lover.

Sacred Games on Netflix is about Ganesh Gaitonde, a gangster and a cop.

Aarya on Disney+Hotstar is about a woman seeking revenge of her husband's death.

Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is about mafias ruling Mumbai.

Dharavi Bank on MX Player is yet another story of a gangster.

