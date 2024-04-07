Before Mirzapur 3, Top 7 hard hitting web series based on true stories to stream on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
A look at the hard-hitting web series to watch.
Trial By Fire on Netflix is a story of Krishnamoorthys.
A Friend Of The Family is a story of American actress and singer Jan Broberg. You can watch it on Jio Cinema.
When They See Us is about lives of five Black and Latino teenagers. Available to watch on Netflix.
Inventing Anna streaming on Netflix is about a Russian con artist.
The Railway Men is a story about the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in 1984. You can watch it on Netflix.
Rangbaaz streaming on ZEE5 is about notorious gangster Shri Prakash Shukla.
Des is about Scottish serial killer, Dennis Nilsen that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
