Before Mirzapur 3, Top 9 highly violent action web series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Mar 30, 2024
As we await the 3rd season of Mirzapur, we take a look at some of the most violent web series alongside Mirzapur and others.
Game of Thrones, on Jio Cinema, is a fantasy drama depicts power struggles in the fictional realm of Westeros.
Spartacus, a fictional series inspired by real-life gladiator Spartacus leading a slave rebellion against the Roman Republic. On Prime Video.
Koose Munisamy Veerappan is a Tamil true crime docuseries exploring the life of Veerappan using archival footage. On Zee5.
The Walking Dead on Netflix is a post-apocalyptic horror drama that follows survivors navigating a zombie-infested world.
The Boys is a superhero series featuring heroes in a negative role, streaming on Prime Video.
Sacred Games on Netflix, is an action thriller series revolving around in the criminal underworld of Mumbai.
Slasher is a horror anthology series revolving around rampaging serial killers and their victims. On Netflix.
Fear the Walking Dead is a spin-off series set in the same universe as "The Walking Dead," focusing on different survivors, on Prime Video.
