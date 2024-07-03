Before Mirzapur 3, watch Top 8 fantastic crime thrillers on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 03, 2024
Criminal Justice 3: Entertaining judicial drama and nuanced personalities keep viewers interested.
Aarya: Sushmita Sen excels in this gripping story of underworld crime and family.
Delhi Crime: Acclaimed for its authenticity, this realistic police procedural tackles social concerns head-on.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein is a gripping, dark love story that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.
Asur: A distinctive series that keeps viewers guessing, where mythology meets contemporary crime.
Sacred Games: Superb acting and convoluted storylines established the benchmark for Indian thrillers.
Mirzapur 3: Fans have been waiting impatiently for this gritty depiction of power and crime in a lawless town.
The Family Man 3: Viewers are still captivated by Manoj Bajpayee's dual existence as a spy and a family guy.
