Before Mirzapur 3, watch Top 8 fantastic crime thrillers on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2024

Criminal Justice 3: Entertaining judicial drama and nuanced personalities keep viewers interested.

Aarya: Sushmita Sen excels in this gripping story of underworld crime and family.

Delhi Crime: Acclaimed for its authenticity, this realistic police procedural tackles social concerns head-on.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein is a gripping, dark love story that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Asur: A distinctive series that keeps viewers guessing, where mythology meets contemporary crime.

Sacred Games: Superb acting and convoluted storylines established the benchmark for Indian thrillers.

Mirzapur 3: Fans have been waiting impatiently for this gritty depiction of power and crime in a lawless town.

The Family Man 3: Viewers are still captivated by Manoj Bajpayee's dual existence as a spy and a family guy.

