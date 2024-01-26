Before Mismatched season 3, Top 10 coming-of-age romantic web series to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Mismatched season 3 is on the way. Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf have began the shooting of their coming-of-age romantic drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first two instalments are on Netflix. Before Mismatched 3 makes all blush, here are some other romantic web series to watch on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video is an interesting story of a couple who has been in a long distance relationship and are set to marry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flames on Amazon Prime Video is about a love story between a class topper and a new girl in tuition. It is produced by TVF.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It Happened In Hong Kong on Amazon Prime Video is about about two individuals who cross each other's paths in Hong Kong and develop feelings for each other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Little Things on Netflix is about a couple in live-in relationship. Love to challenges, the web series makes for an interesting watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cheesecake on MX Player is about a young couple whose bond strengthens with entry of a dog in their lives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandish Bandits is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a love story between two singers who have stark opposite personalities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crushed on Amazon MiniTV is all about first love, insecurities, and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never Have I Ever on Netflix is among the best teen web series. It is about an Indian-American teenager who wants to be popular.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Summer I Turned Pretty is on Amazon Prime Video. The web series revolves around a girl who is stuck in a love triangle involving two brothers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Normal People on Amazon Prime Video is about romance between a timid teen and Mr Popular of college.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Love and War and more: Ranbir Kapoor to repeat Animal like successful with these upcoming new movies
Find Out More