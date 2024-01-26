Before Mismatched season 3, Top 10 coming-of-age romantic web series to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024

Mismatched season 3 is on the way. Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf have began the shooting of their coming-of-age romantic drama.

The first two instalments are on Netflix. Before Mismatched 3 makes all blush, here are some other romantic web series to watch on OTT.

Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video is an interesting story of a couple who has been in a long distance relationship and are set to marry.

Flames on Amazon Prime Video is about a love story between a class topper and a new girl in tuition. It is produced by TVF.

It Happened In Hong Kong on Amazon Prime Video is about about two individuals who cross each other's paths in Hong Kong and develop feelings for each other.

Little Things on Netflix is about a couple in live-in relationship. Love to challenges, the web series makes for an interesting watch.

Cheesecake on MX Player is about a young couple whose bond strengthens with entry of a dog in their lives.

Bandish Bandits is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a love story between two singers who have stark opposite personalities.

Crushed on Amazon MiniTV is all about first love, insecurities, and more.

Never Have I Ever on Netflix is among the best teen web series. It is about an Indian-American teenager who wants to be popular.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is on Amazon Prime Video. The web series revolves around a girl who is stuck in a love triangle involving two brothers.

Normal People on Amazon Prime Video is about romance between a timid teen and Mr Popular of college.

Thanks For Reading!

