Before Monkey Man, Top 10 Indian movies on corruption on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 06, 2024
Here are 10 movies on corruption that you can binge-watch before Dev Patel starrer Monkey Man releases in Cinemas on 19th April.
Rang De Basanti on Netflix has Siddharth's father playing a corrupt politician.
Gabbar Is Back on Netflix talks about corruption in the construction field. Watch it on Netflix.
Indian is all about fighting against corruption. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan deals with corruption in villages. Check it out on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Akshay Kumar plays a contractor who can't win over corrupt officials in Khatta Meetha. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Singham starring Ajay Devgn is one amazing movie on corruption. Prakash Raj plays the antagonist. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Ungli featuring Emraan Hashmi is on Netflix. It is about vigilantes bringing justice against corruption.
Mahesh Babu plays Mahi in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He exposes corruption in the banking sector. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Halla Bol is about the powerplay in politics which also has corruption as one of its themes. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
And then we have Agogya featuring Vishal on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar. He plays Karnan a corrupt police inspector.
