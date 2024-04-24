Before Monkey Man, Top 8 movies and web series inspired by mythological elements on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

As Monkey Man faces problems during the release of Indian release of the movie, take a look at some similar movies and web series.

HanuMan follows a man who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and uses them to save the people of Ajandari. On Hotstar.

Asur is a psychological crime thriller web series that has mythological elements as a backdrop to the show. On Jio Cinema.

Brahmastra is a modern-day mythological love story following a DJ and his lover protecting Brahmastra from evil forces. On Hotstar.

Adipurush is a mythological action movie heavily inspired the story of Ramayana. On Netflix.

Raavan is another movie that was inspired by the story of Ramayan but followed the point of Raavan.

Rajneeti is a political drama that was inspired by the elements of Mahabharat. On Netflix.

Shaakuntalam is the love story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, released last year on Prime Video. On Prime Video.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure movie following an atheist turned-believer who races against time to prove the existence of Ram Setu. On Prime Video.

