Before Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Top 8 riveting true-crime drama web series to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 16, 2024
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will release on Netflix on September 19. The web series is about two brothers who kill their parents.
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is also on Netflix. Created by Ryan Murphy, it narrates the story of victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter is a documentary narrating the story of Cathy Terkanian who goes hunting for a daughter she put up for adoption 21 years ago and is now missing. Watch on Netflix.
The Ripper is about Jack - The Ripper, a serial killer who committed major crimes in 1970s. Watch on Netflix.
Lorena docuseries is about Lorena Bobbitt who cut off her husband's penis after constant abuse and torture. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
When They See Us is based on Central Park Five narrating the story of five teenagers who are wrongly accused. Watch on Netflix.
American Murder: Laci Peterson is a true crime story revolving around a pregnant woman who went missing in 2002. Watch on Netflix.
Crime Stories: India Detectives is a docu-series following Bengaluru Police investigating four major cases. Watch on Netflix.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is said to be loosely based on real-life teacher from Karnataka who turned serial killer.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is on Netflix. It is about a woman who killed six family members.
