Before Mr & Mrs Mahi, Top 8 sports romance movies to stream on OTT
| May 29, 2024
The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles and is set to release on 31st May in theatres.
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is an upcoming sports romance movie of a newly married couple who start training in cricket due to the natural talent of the wife.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, a farmer leads his village in a cricket match against British colonizers, sparking love and rebellion. On YouTube.
Sultan follows a washed-up wrestler who attempts a comeback to impress a young female wrestler. On Prime Video.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biographical film chronicles the life of cricket legend Dhoni, including his love story with his wife. On Hotstar.
Mary Kom is a biopic that explores the journey of champion boxer Mary Kom, showcasing her struggles, triumphs, and supportive husband. On Netflix.
Iqbal tells the inspiring story of a deaf and mute boy who aspires to become a cricketer, featuring a subtle romantic angle. On YouTube.
Dil Bole Hadippa! follows a small-town girl who disguises herself as a boy to play cricket, falling for a teammate unaware of her true identity. On Prime Video.
Challengers released in 2024 featuring Zendaya is a romantic sports drama of a tennis player turned coach training her husband. On Prime Video.
