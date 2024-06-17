Before Munjya on OTT, best of Indian folklore movies streaming online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Munjya is a newly released supernatural horror comedy movie based on the Mahrashtiran folktale of Munjya.

Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is based on a folktale in Kolkata called Nale Baa. On Hotstar.

The movie will be making a comeback with its sequel, Stree 2 later this year.

Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya is based on the folktale from Arunachal Pradesh. On Jio Cinema.

Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Roohi is based on the North Indian folktale called Mudiyapairi. On Netflix.

Bulbbul is based on the famous Bengali folklore tale and the myth of Chudail. On Netflix.

Tumbbad is based on the backdrop of Tumbbad village in Maharashtra whereas the plot follows Greek mythology of Hastar. On Prime Video.

Anushka Sharma’s horror mystery movie Pari is based on a Bengali folktale. On Prime Video.

Kantara, set in coastal Karnataka and is set around the Karnataka folklore and folktales. On Netflix.

Mirzya is a modern-day retelling of the Punjabi folklore of Mirza and Sahibaan. On Hotstar.

