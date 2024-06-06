Before Munjya Top 8 horror films that rule the OTT world

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

Ragini MMS: After seeing paranormal activity on camera, a couple's vacation takes a horrifying turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raaz: Haunting otherworldly forces confront a couple at a remote mansion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai: A police officer looks into a murder in an affluent family that has sinister overtones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phobia: In her apartment, an agoraphobic artist has terrifying hallucinations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree: A ghostly woman kidnaps guys in a tiny village in this horror-comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad: A visually spectacular horror film set in a secluded community with a demon god and a legendary treasure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bulbbul: A gothic story about a woman in a haunted village who changes into an enigmatic figure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pari: A man who saves an abused woman discovers horrifying secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 crime based films and shows based on reality to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

 

 Find Out More