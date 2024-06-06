Before Munjya Top 8 horror films that rule the OTT world
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 06, 2024
Ragini MMS: After seeing paranormal activity on camera, a couple's vacation takes a horrifying turn.
Raaz: Haunting otherworldly forces confront a couple at a remote mansion.
Raat Akeli Hai: A police officer looks into a murder in an affluent family that has sinister overtones.
Phobia: In her apartment, an agoraphobic artist has terrifying hallucinations.
Stree: A ghostly woman kidnaps guys in a tiny village in this horror-comedy.
Tumbbad: A visually spectacular horror film set in a secluded community with a demon god and a legendary treasure.
Bulbbul: A gothic story about a woman in a haunted village who changes into an enigmatic figure.
Pari: A man who saves an abused woman discovers horrifying secrets.
