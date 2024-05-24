Before Munjya, Top 9 Hindi horror comedy movies on OTT that are spooky and fun

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

Maddock film is coming up with yet another horror comedy film titled Munjya. Before its release, watch these on OTT.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a laugh riot. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba will win your heart. It is on Netflix.

Stree is also on Netflix. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy as they fight ghost 'Stree' in their village is just too good.

Roohi on Netflix is a horror comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others. A kidnapping goes wrong as a demon possess the one who is kidnapped.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa is on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan served a laugh riot in this one.

Laxmii is on Disney+Hotstar. A spirit of a transgender possesses a man's body to seek revenge and justice.

Golmaal Again is on Prime Video. Rohit Shetty's comedy drama has a twist of horror as friend's ghost visits the gang of friends.

Phone Bhoot is on Prime Video. The story revolves around two men who are in business to capture ghosts. But what happens when an actual ghost comes to visit?

Go Goa Gone is actually a zombie comedy. It is about three friends visiting Goa and finding themselves surrounded by zombies.

Makdee is a horror film which also has a bit of comedy attached. The movie is on YouTube.

