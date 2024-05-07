Before Murder in Mahim, Top 8 crime-thrillers to stream on Jio Cinema

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Murder in Mahim is set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station and the investigation that follows after.

The web series is all set to be released on May 10th on Jio Cinema.

Kaalkoot follows a determined police officer investigating an acid attack case while juggling work-life balance.

Asur revolves around a forensic expert and his mentor who come together to catch a serial killer.

Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is about a police officer who finds himself being a target of a crime lord.

The Raikar Case is based on the Ratnakar Raikar case in Goa and the investigation that followed after the case.

Code M follows an army lawyer investigating a simple case but ends up uncovering a big conspiracy behind it.

Inspector Avinash featured Randeep Hooda as a police officer who is trying to catch the head of a weapon cartel.

Marzi follows Anurag and Sameera on a date night that ends up changing their lives forever.

