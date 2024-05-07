Before Murder in Mahim, Top 8 crime-thrillers to stream on Jio Cinema
Murder in Mahim is set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station and the investigation that follows after.
The web series is all set to be released on May 10th on Jio Cinema.
Kaalkoot follows a determined police officer investigating an acid attack case while juggling work-life balance.
Asur revolves around a forensic expert and his mentor who come together to catch a serial killer.
Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is about a police officer who finds himself being a target of a crime lord.
The Raikar Case is based on the Ratnakar Raikar case in Goa and the investigation that followed after the case.
Code M follows an army lawyer investigating a simple case but ends up uncovering a big conspiracy behind it.
Inspector Avinash featured Randeep Hooda as a police officer who is trying to catch the head of a weapon cartel.
Marzi follows Anurag and Sameera on a date night that ends up changing their lives forever.
