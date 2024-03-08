Before Murder Mubarak, watch Top 8 murder mysteries on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
The planned Hindi-language mystery thriller "Murder Mubarak" is based on Anuja Chauhan's book "Club You To Death."
Netflix features a criminal drama called “Jaane Jaan”. The narrative centers on a single mother and her daughter as they become involved in a homicide.
"Haseen Dilruba" is a suspenseful mystery thriller film featuring a lady who is suspected of killing her husband.
The critically praised black comedy thriller "Andhadhun" follows a blind pianist who unintentionally becomes embroiled in a string of murders.
The gripping crime thriller "Raat Akeli Hai" follows a small-town police officer as he investigates the death of a wealthy family patriarch, revealing murky motives and terrible secrets.
"Drishyam" is an intense thriller that chronicles the frantic efforts of an ordinary man to shield his family from harm when they get embroiled in a web of lies and criminal activity.
The story of "Monica, Oh My Darling" is a dark comedy-drama that follows a failing actor who becomes entangled in an odd plan to abduct a movie starlet.
Starring Parineeti Chopra, "The Girl on the Train" is a riveting psychological thriller that centers on a troubled lady who gets entangled in a missing person inquiry.
