Before Murshid on Zee5, best of Kay Kay Menon to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 27, 2024
Kay Kay Menon is returning to gangster genre with Murshid that will release on Zee5 on August 30.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kay Kay Menon also delivered a fabulous performance in The Railway Men that is based on the Bhopal Gas tragedy. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Farzi, Kay Kay Menon played Mansoor Dalal, a gangster who heads counterfeit network. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Haider, Kay Kay Menon plays Khurram Meer. His chemistry with Tabu is too good. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Bambai Meri Jaan, Kay Kay Menon plays a cop whose son becomes a powerful gangster. Watch it on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gulaal is one of the high-acclaimed movies with starcast boasting of Kay Kay Menon, Piyush Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and more. Watch on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops has Kay Kay Menon as a RAW agent who undertakes a deadly mission. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shekhar Home is a recent release on JioCinema. The series is inspired by Sherlock Homes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Life in a... Metro has Kay Kay Menon cast opposite Kangana Ranaut. He plays Ranjeet Kapoor and as always, he is too good. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Black Friday, Kay Kay Menon plays the role of DCP Rakesh Maria. The movie is about 1993 Bomb Blasts. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaurya has Kay Kay Menon as Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh. The story revolves around an Army Officer who is accused of killing a decorated officer. It is on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kalki 2898 Hindi takes up number one spot on Netflix; check top 10 movies trending in India today
Find Out More