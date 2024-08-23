Before Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Top 10 Telugu action thriller films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 23, 2024
Temper on Sun NXT features N T Rama Rao Jr as a corrupt police officer.
Bharat Ane Nenu stars Mahesh Babu as Bharath Ram. Watch on Prime Video.
Pushpa stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in main roles. Watch on Prime Video.
HIT: The 2nd Case Movie stars Adivi Sesh in the main roles. Watch on Prime Video.
Maa Oori Polimera is directed by Dr Anil Vishwanath and is a perfect suspense story. On Disney Plus Hotstar.
Gharshana streaming on Prime Video will surely keep you hooked to the screens.
Kanche is a story about a soldier who fights for the British Indian Army. It can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
PSV Garuda Vega on Sun NXT is a high-octane action thriller that stars Dr Rajasekhar in the main role.
Thaggedhe Le on Prime Video stars Ravishankar, Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai in main roles.
Dhruva stars Ram Charan as an IPS officer. Watch on MX Player.
