Before Paatal Lok 2 on Prime Video, Best of Jaideep Ahlawat to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 13, 2024
Paatal Lok starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and many others is one of the highly-acclaimed series on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep Ahlawat essays a cop who dives into the dark world of crime to solve a mysterious case. Part 2 of Paatal Lok is on the way.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before Paatal Lok 2, Jaideep Ahlawat's release Jaane Jaan on Netflix got thumbs up. He plays a professor with a twisted mind in the film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Three Of Us follows the story of a woman with dementia revisiting her village and meeting her former lover. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Raazi, Jaideep Ahlawat plays Khalid Mir. He is the one who trains Alia Bhatt's character to be an undercover spy. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An Action Hero is on Netflix. The movie is a thriller with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat being all fierce.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix comprises of four short stories. He plays Babloo who is married to a girl who is unhappy with him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bloody Brothers is on Zee5. It is a dark comedy surrounding two brothers. Zeeshan Ayyub and Jaideep Ahlawat are brothers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Broken News is on Zee5. It is about rivalry between two rival new channels.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know Jaideep Ahlawat played Ranbir Kapoor's brother in Rockstar? It is on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Premalu and other Top 8 Malayalam romantic comedy films to watch on Disney+Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More