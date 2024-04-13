Before Paatal Lok 2 on Prime Video, Best of Jaideep Ahlawat to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

Paatal Lok starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and many others is one of the highly-acclaimed series on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaideep Ahlawat essays a cop who dives into the dark world of crime to solve a mysterious case. Part 2 of Paatal Lok is on the way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Paatal Lok 2, Jaideep Ahlawat's release Jaane Jaan on Netflix got thumbs up. He plays a professor with a twisted mind in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Three Of Us follows the story of a woman with dementia revisiting her village and meeting her former lover. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Raazi, Jaideep Ahlawat plays Khalid Mir. He is the one who trains Alia Bhatt's character to be an undercover spy. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An Action Hero is on Netflix. The movie is a thriller with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat being all fierce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix comprises of four short stories. He plays Babloo who is married to a girl who is unhappy with him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Brothers is on Zee5. It is a dark comedy surrounding two brothers. Zeeshan Ayyub and Jaideep Ahlawat are brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Broken News is on Zee5. It is about rivalry between two rival new channels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Did you know Jaideep Ahlawat played Ranbir Kapoor's brother in Rockstar? It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Premalu and other Top 8 Malayalam romantic comedy films to watch on Disney+Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More