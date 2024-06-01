Before Pachinko 2, Top 9 Korean drama sequels on Netflix and Viki
Nishant
| Jun 01, 2024
The trailer for the second season of Pachinko was recently released and the new season is set to premiere on August 23 on Apple TV.
Hospital Playlist 2 follows the lives of five doctors who are longtime friends, the sequel continues to explore their experiences. On Netflix.
Kingdom: Season 2 is a historical zombie thriller as Crown Prince Lee Chang continues to fight against the undead and political intrigue. On Netflix.
Stranger 2 is the sequel to the legal thriller with new season delving deeper into the complex relationship between the prosecution and police. On Netflix.
Love Alarm 2 continues the story of a society where a mobile app alerts people if someone nearby has romantic feelings for them. On Netflix
Voice 2 and Voice 3 follow a team of emergency call center workers who solve crimes using the sounds they hear over the phone. On Viki.
Hello, My Twenties! 2 follows the lives of five young women living together in a shared house. On Viki.
Chief of Staff 2 is a political drama that dives deeper into the machinations and power struggles within the Korean National Assembly. On Netflix.
The sequels of Penthouse aredramatic and suspenseful series which continue the intense story of wealthy families living in a luxury penthouse. On Viki.
