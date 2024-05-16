Before Panchayat 3, best movies and web series on OTT that are set in villages

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2024

Panchayat follows Abhishek who ends up working in a remote Indian village after failing to secure a job after engineering.

The third season of Panchayat will also is all set to release by the end of the month on Amazon Prime Video.

Swades follows a man who sets up a hydroelectric project in a village. On Netflix.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the importance of sanitation in rural areas. On Zee5.

PadMan is a biographical movie based on a social activist who created sanitary pads for rural women. On Zee5.

Lagaan is a historical sports drama set in 1893 that depicts a cricket match between villagers and British rulers to avoid a heavy tax burden. On YouTube.

Peepli Live is a satirical film about farmer suicides and media response. On Prime Video.

Newton is a political drama follows a government clerk sent on election duty to a remote village in a conflict zone. On Prime Video.

Lootera set in 1953 following the love story between an aristocrat’s daughter and an archeologist. On Hotstar.

The biographical movie based on the life of Paan Singh Tomar tells the story of an Indian athlete representing India at 1958 Asia Games. On Netflix.

