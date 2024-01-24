Before Panchayat 3, binge-watch these movies and web series starring Jitendra Kumar on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Jitendra Kumar is best known for playing Abhishek in Panchayat. The series changed a lot for Jitendra.
It made him popular in every corner of the country because of the realistic setting of his shows.
Let's have a look at his other shows and movies on OTT which you can binge-watch.
Gone Kesh is a comedy-drama film about a girl getting alopecia. Jitendra plays the lead role alongside Shweta Tripathi.
Jitendra plays Srijoy in Gone Kesh which is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Jitendra Kumar played Aman Tripathi in a Bollywood movie called Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan.
The film co-starred Ayushmann Khurrana. They played lovers from the LGBTQ community. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Chaman Bahar sees Jitendra as a Paanwala who falls in love and experiences betrayal, jealousy without even meeting the girl once. Watch it on Netflix.
Jaadugar is about a magician who has to play in a football tournament in order to marry his ladylove. Watch it on Netflix.
Jitendra Kumar also starred in TVF Pitchers in which he played a senior software developer. Watch it on TVF Play.
ImMature has Jitendra in a recurring role. He plays a drama teacher. Watch it on MX Player.
Dry Day is a movie where Jitendra plays an alcoholic who protests against alcohol. Find out the reason on Amazon Prime Video.
Kota Factory stars Jitendra as Jeetu Bhaiya. It is about entrance exams. Watch it on TVF Play and Netflix.
We also have Cheesecake where a dog brings together a couple. Watch it on MX Player.
