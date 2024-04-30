Before Panchayat 3, enjoy these Top 10 web series on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Matsya Kaand is a cat and mouse race. Watch on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok is about the dark realsm of the underworld. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor in main role. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's Dahaad on Prime Video is about a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man will keep you hooked with its storyline. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Last Hour is a crime thriller that you can watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal is directed by Jatin Wagle. It is on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur starring Arshad Warsi in main roles is available to watch on Voot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoul streaming on Netflix stars Radhika Apte in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candy is about a student who gets killed. Watch on Voot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Top 10 South Indian actresses who slay in thigh-high slit dresses

 

 Find Out More