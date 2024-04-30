Before Panchayat 3, enjoy these Top 10 web series on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 30, 2024
Matsya Kaand is a cat and mouse race. Watch on MX Player.
Paatal Lok is about the dark realsm of the underworld. Watch on Prime Video.
Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor in main role. Watch on Prime Video.
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's Dahaad on Prime Video is about a serial killer.
Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man will keep you hooked with its storyline. It is on Prime Video.
The Last Hour is a crime thriller that you can watch on Prime Video.
Bhaukaal is directed by Jatin Wagle. It is on MX Player.
Asur starring Arshad Warsi in main roles is available to watch on Voot.
Ghoul streaming on Netflix stars Radhika Apte in main role.
Candy is about a student who gets killed. Watch on Voot.
