Before Panchayat 3 release announcement, a look back at the past two seasons story

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

Panchayat season 3 is expected to release soon. There are high hopes from this Jitendra Kumar starrer as the first two instalments were major hits.

The first season was all about Jitendra's character Abhishek Kumar getting used to village life. He is an engineer but takes up a job as a secretary to Panchayat head.

Meanwhile he is also preparing for his CAT exam but everyday he is exposed to a new problem in the village which he has to solve.

Abhishek Tripathi makes friends in Pradhan, Prahlad and Vikas. He faces basic issues like no electricity at night, no comfortable chair in the office etc.

Abhishek then has to put up slogans for family planning and it goes all wrong as the slogan says that kids born after first two are piles.

Abhishek then gets into trouble when his monitor is stolen and he drinks beer without locking the door.

Pradhanji is then in a fix as his daughter's wedding has been fixed. However, the family asks for Rs 20 lakh dowry.

Abhishek decides to try one more year for CAT and in the end of the first season he meets Rinki.

The second season is more intense and ingrained in real social issues revolving around the village.

The first problem is that of the soil that is dug from the pond. Pradhan is selling it to Parmeshwar but Abhishek gets Manju Devi to do so to get better rates.

Later we see Prabhan and Bhushan being at war and Abhishek being in middle of it.

He also has to deal with troubles like open defecation, goat going missing and power game.

In the end, we see Prahlad's son Rahul being martyred and the entire village is saddened.

For the time being, politics is left behind and Manju Devi stands up against Chandra Kishore.

The season two ends with Manju Devi and Rinki holding a letter of Abhishek Tripathi's transfer from Phulera.

