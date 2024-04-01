Before Panchayat 3, Top 10 comedy web series on Amazon Prime Video, TVF Play and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is about a guy who gets work in a village.
Gullak is one of the best comedy family drama to watch on Sony LIV.
Kota Factory on Netflix is about students studying in IIT.
College Romance on TVF Play is one of the best high-rated series that will keep ypu glued.
TVF Pitchers on TVF Play is about four friends who are young entrepreneurs.
Humorously Yours on TVF is about a Vipul Goyal, real-life standup comedian.
Flames on MX Player is about four friends and their complicated relationship.
Immature on MX Player will make you miss your school.
Operation MBBS on Disney+Hotstar is a medical-based web show.
The Office on Disney+Hotstar will keep you hooked to every scene.
