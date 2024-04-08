Before Panchayat 3, Top 10 films, web series featuring Jitendra Kumar to watch on Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 08, 2024
Fans are eagerly waiting for Panchayat 3 on Prime Video. But before this web series, Jitendra Kumar has delivered some impeccable performances.
In Netflix's Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar is beloved Jeetu Bhaiya - a mentor to aspiring IIT students.
In TVF Pitchers, Jitendra Kumar played Jitendra Maheshwari aka Jeetu. It is on Zee5.
Even in TVF Bachelors, his character name was Jeetu. The story is about Bachelors and their daily problems. Watch it on YouTube.
Cheesecake is a web series on MX Player. It is a sweet story of how the life of a couple changes with the entry of a dog.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Prime Video has Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay couple.
Jaadugar on Netflix has Jitendra Kumar as a magician.
Dry Day is a comedy drama on Amazon Prime Video. It is about an alcoholic calling for alcohol ban due to his wife's threat.
Gone Kesh has Jitendra Kumar playing Srijoy. The comedy drama about a woman losing her hair is on Amazon Prime Video.
