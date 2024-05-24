Before Panchayat 3, watch Top 5 webseries of Jitendra Kumar on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

Jitendra Kumar excels in the show Panchayat as Abhishek, an engineering graduate who accepts a job with a panchayat after failing to find employment that fits his qualifications.

Jitendra Kumar plays Magic Meenu in the sports drama Jaadugar, which was written and directed by Biswapati Sarkar. Magic Meenu is a part-time magician in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

Kota Factory, which was directed by Raghav Subbu and created by Saurabh Khanna, is based in Kota, Rajasthan, a center for education.

In the role of Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jitendra Kumar, the kids look up to him as a revered mentor and instructor.

The narrative of Permanent Roommates centers on Tanya and Mikesh, a couple navigating the challenges of a distant relationship.

In this series, Jitendra Kumar gives an endearing and realistic performance alongside Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas.

Four friends—Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal—who are fed up with their corporate careers and want to launch their own company are the focus of the show "Pitchers."

'Pitchers' is a must-see show for anyone interested in startup culture, thanks to Jitendra Kumar's touching and realistic portrayal of Jitu.

