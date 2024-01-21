Before Panchayat season 3 on OTT, a quick recap of the first two seasons
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Panchayat follows a simple yet engaging plot, as the viewers prepare for the release of the 3rd season on Prime Video, here’s a small recap of the first two.
The story of Panchayat starts with a disillusioned engineer Abhishek who reluctantly takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary in Phulera.
He instantly notices the lack of amenities, quirky village customs, and things that make him feel out of place as he starts preparing for CAT.
He initially fumbles through his duties and often ends up clashing with Pradhanji and the villagers due to misunderstandings.
But as time passes by he slowly starts forming bonds with Vikas, Bhura, and other villagers and starts becoming more confident in his role.
He develops a close bond with the former Pradhan, learning valuable lessons about village life and leadership.
He eventually finds a comfortable camaraderie with his tech-savvy friend Vikas and the loyal office assistant Bhura.
Phulera starts to feel more like home for Abhishek with genuine connections established, but the city dreams still linger.
The show also saw the introduction of a love interest for Abhishek in the form of Rinky.
