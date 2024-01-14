Before Panchayat season 3, Top 10 best movies, web series of Jitendra Kumar to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Panchayat season 3 is highly anticipated. Fans are waiting with bated breath for Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi to be back on screen.
But before Panchayat 3, here's a look at films and web series in which Jitendra Kumar proved his mettle.
Dry Day movie starring Jitendra and Shriya Pilgaonkar is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a man named Gannu who conducts protest to ban alcohol.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing gay men. The film is about love and family.
Jaadugar on Netflix is about a magician trying to win over his love by playing a football match.
Chaman Bahaar on Netflix has Jitendra playing Billu. It is about a paanwalla falling in love with a beautiful school girl.
Gone Kesh on Amazon Prime Video has Jitendra Kumar playing Srijoy. It is a comedy drama about a girl suffering from alopecia.
Kota Factory on Netflix is among the best Hindi web series. It is about students preparing for JEE and NEET.
In TVF Pitchers that is on Zee5, Jitendra Kumar played the role of Jeetu. It is about four friends who quit their jobs to become entrepreneurs.
Jitendra Kumar was also a part of TVF Bachelors that is on YouTube.
Cheesecake was MX Player original web series with Jitendra Kumar in the lead. It was a light-hearted comedy drama with 8.3 rating on IMDB.
Jitendra Kumar appeared as Prateek in Permanent Roommates. The series is on Amazon Prime Video.
