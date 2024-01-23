Before Panchayat season 3, Top 10 web series that have a vibe of rural India to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024

All are desperately waiting for Panchayat season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and more.

The web series that will drop on Amazon Prime Video is about an engineer who takes up a job in the Panchayat of a small village as he is unable to find a job of his calibre.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is another web series that is set in rural India. It's about a group running a phishing scam in a remote village.

Laakhon Mein Ek on Amazon Prime Video narrates the story of a boy named Akash from Raipur who is torn between his dreams and family expectations.

Gullak on SonyLiv is a sweet story of a family of four and their everyday struggles.

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is based in heartland of India. Like Panchayat 3, fans are eager for Mirzapur 3.

Bhaukaal on MXPlayer is about an SSP transferred to Muzaffarnagar and is tasked to eradicate crime.

Taj Mahal 1989 on Netflix is set in Agra and holds the fascinating old world charm. It is about love and politics.

Dahaad is a shocking tale of mysterious deaths of women in small town named Mandwa in Rajasthan. The series also speaks about caste discrimination and more.

Rangbaaz on Zee5 is based in Gorakhpur in the 1990s. The story is about a gangster rising up to being a politician.

Mannphodganj Ki Binny is about a girl from suburb of Mannphodganj in Allahabad who has big dreams but her parents want to get her married. It is on MX Player.

Selection Day is story of two brothers who are taught cricket by their father in their village. What happens when they come to Mumbai? Watch the series on Netflix.

