Before Panchayat season 3, Top 10 web series that have a vibe of rural India to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
All are desperately waiting for Panchayat season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series that will drop on Amazon Prime Video is about an engineer who takes up a job in the Panchayat of a small village as he is unable to find a job of his calibre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is another web series that is set in rural India. It's about a group running a phishing scam in a remote village.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laakhon Mein Ek on Amazon Prime Video narrates the story of a boy named Akash from Raipur who is torn between his dreams and family expectations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak on SonyLiv is a sweet story of a family of four and their everyday struggles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is based in heartland of India. Like Panchayat 3, fans are eager for Mirzapur 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukaal on MXPlayer is about an SSP transferred to Muzaffarnagar and is tasked to eradicate crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taj Mahal 1989 on Netflix is set in Agra and holds the fascinating old world charm. It is about love and politics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad is a shocking tale of mysterious deaths of women in small town named Mandwa in Rajasthan. The series also speaks about caste discrimination and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz on Zee5 is based in Gorakhpur in the 1990s. The story is about a gangster rising up to being a politician.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannphodganj Ki Binny is about a girl from suburb of Mannphodganj in Allahabad who has big dreams but her parents want to get her married. It is on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Selection Day is story of two brothers who are taught cricket by their father in their village. What happens when they come to Mumbai? Watch the series on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande, Rupali Ganguly and other TV stars who will always be known for THESE iconic roles
Find Out More