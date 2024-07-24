Before Paris Olympics 2024, watch these movies based on the prestigious sports event on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 24, 2024
The real-life tale of the coach who brought Indian football to new heights in the 1950s is told in Maidaan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
83: The amazing story of India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tomar Paan Singh: An athlete who was a soldier turns rebellious.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The untold tale of cricket icon MS Dhoni's ascent to stardom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: The motivational story of sportsman Milkha Singh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gold: The narrative of India's first Olympic gold medal in hockey following independence features Akshay Kumar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal: A devoted father prepares his children to win championships in wrestling. Its based on a true life story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chak De India: The Indian women's hockey team wins under the direction of a disgraced hockey coach.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Special Korean haircare tips for working ladies
Find Out More