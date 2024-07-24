Before Paris Olympics 2024, watch these movies based on the prestigious sports event on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2024

The real-life tale of the coach who brought Indian football to new heights in the 1950s is told in Maidaan.

83: The amazing story of India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Tomar Paan Singh: An athlete who was a soldier turns rebellious.

The untold tale of cricket icon MS Dhoni's ascent to stardom.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: The motivational story of sportsman Milkha Singh.

Gold: The narrative of India's first Olympic gold medal in hockey following independence features Akshay Kumar.

Dangal: A devoted father prepares his children to win championships in wrestling. Its based on a true life story.

Chak De India: The Indian women's hockey team wins under the direction of a disgraced hockey coach.

