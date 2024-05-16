Before Pataal Lok 2, Top 8 underrated Hindi thriller web series
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2024
Pataal Lok on Prime Video follows a disillusioned cop investigating a journalist's attempted murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The second season of the web series is also on horizon and was announced by Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Undekhi on SonyLIV is a psychological thriller where a witness to a crime must navigate a dangerous web of secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya on Hotstar, a houself thrust into the world of crime to protect her family after her husband's death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a biographical drama on Sony Liv exploring the rise and fall of a notorious stockbroker.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz on Zee5 is a biographical crime drama based on real-life Indian gangsters, with the first season focusing on the 1990s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side is a suspenseful thriller where a forensic expert and a cop team up to solve murders inspired by Indian mythology, on Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is inspired by true events, about young villagers running a phishing scam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She on Netflix follows a female officer's undercover mission into a criminal organization, exploring power dynamics and gender identity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory on YouTube gives a realistic portrayal of students preparing for exams in Kota, Rajasthan, known for authentic storytelling.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hindi mass cinema movies on OTT that fans love
Find Out More