Before Pill, Best of Jio Cinema originals to watch
Nishant
| Jul 09, 2024
Pill stars Riteish Deshmukh and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta following the story of a protagonist who becomes entangled in a web of crime and investigation.
Murder in Mahim examines homophobia through the lens of a murder investigation set in Mahim, Mumbai.
Ranneeti is a political thriller that explores the murky world of power struggles and manipulations.
Asur is a psychological thriller that blends forensic science with Indian mythology. focusing on a CBI team hunting a brutal serial killer.
Taali is a biographical drama focuses on the life and struggles of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.
Kaalkoot is a crime drama centered around acid attacks and the pursuit of justice.
Gaanth deals with complex family dynamics and secrets that unravel over time in a dramatic exploration of relationships and hidden truths.
Inspector Avinash stars Randeep Hooda as an encounter specialist tackling crime and corruption in Uttar Pradesh.
Do Gubbare follows the life of a young man navigating love, friendships, and life in a bustling city.
Rafuchakkar is a heist drama focusing on a con artist and his elaborate plans to pull off major heists.
