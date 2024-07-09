Before Pill, Best of Jio Cinema originals to watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Pill stars Riteish Deshmukh and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta following the story of a protagonist who becomes entangled in a web of crime and investigation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder in Mahim examines homophobia through the lens of a murder investigation set in Mahim, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranneeti is a political thriller that explores the murky world of power struggles and manipulations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur is a psychological thriller that blends forensic science with Indian mythology. focusing on a CBI team hunting a brutal serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taali is a biographical drama focuses on the life and struggles of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot is a crime drama centered around acid attacks and the pursuit of justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaanth deals with complex family dynamics and secrets that unravel over time in a dramatic exploration of relationships and hidden truths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspector Avinash stars Randeep Hooda as an encounter specialist tackling crime and corruption in Uttar Pradesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Gubbare follows the life of a young man navigating love, friendships, and life in a bustling city.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rafuchakkar is a heist drama focusing on a con artist and his elaborate plans to pull off major heists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Indian 2, best of South Indian vigilante films you cannot miss

 

 Find Out More