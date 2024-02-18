Before Poacher, Top 10 Hindi web series based on true events to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Alia Bhatt's production venture Poacher is going to release on February 23 on Amazon Prime Video. It is about ivory poaching ring and based on true events.
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case on Netflix is a true-crime documentary about a lady accused of poisoning six family members.
Aakhri Sach on Disney+Hotstar is about the Burrari Death Case. It's about eleven members who died by mass suicide.
Delhi Crime on Netflix is based on Nirbhaya Rape Case. The second season was about the notorious criminal gang named Kachcha Baniyan Gang.
Jamtara on Netflix is about phishing calls and scams and it inspired by true events.
Scam 1992 is on SonyLiv. It is about the rise of Harshad Mehta, stock market and its downfall.
Scoop on Netflix is about Jigna Vora case. She was accused and jailed in connection with journalist J Dey's murder.
Rangbaaz is said to be based on Mohammad Shahabuddin, a gangster turned politician in Bihar. It is on Zee5.
Rocket Boys on SonyLiv is about Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai.
The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video is also inspired by true-crime events. It is about a serial killer killing pavement dwellers.
