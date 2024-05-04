Before Prasanna Vadanam, 8 new Telugu thrillers on Netflix and other OTT
Prasanna Vadanam follows a man suffering from prosopagnosia gets involved in a crime scene and becoms an extraordinary investigative tool.
Salaar is an epic saga of power, betrayal, and friendship in a violent kingdom. On Netflix.
Eagle follows a journalist uncovering a government cover-up and assassin story. On Prime Video.
Mangalavaaram revolves around a village is plagued by mysterious murders, with a young woman at the center. On Hotstar.
HIT follows an officer with panic attacks races to rescue a missing woman. On Prime Video.
Tiger Nageswara Rao is about a real-life legendary robber who evades police in 1970s Andhra Pradesh. On Jio Cinema.
Virupaksha, mysterious deaths in a village lead to a search for an occult practitioner. On Netflix.
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a horror comedy following a man needing answers out of Bhairavakona. On Prime Video.
Goodachari on Prime Video follows Gopi, a new RAW agent who has to clear his name after he kills two RAW agents.
