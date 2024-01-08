Before Raid 2, Top 10 crime action movies to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
With the news of Raid 2 going on floors with Ajay Devgn, Ravi Teja, Vaani Kapoor, here are some more movies to give you similar feels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham is another Ajay Devgn starrer where he played the role of a tough cop fighting corruption in his town. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 is a heist thriller inspired by real events, involving a group of con artists. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam is a gripping thriller where a common man devises an elaborate plan to cover-up for his family after a crime. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday is a taut thriller revolving around a common man's fight against terrorism. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Force is a high-octane action film about a cop chasing down a ruthless drug dealer. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur, the epic crime saga spanning generations in a small town, filled with action and drama. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shootout at Wadala is based on a true story, this film depicts encounters between the police and gangsters in Mumbai. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a crime mystery involving a cop investigating a very high-profile death case. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a movie in the '70s, this film explores the rise of the underworld in Mumbai. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji’s returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2, taking on a brutal rapist in this gritty and action-packed crime thriller. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and other Top 10 coming of age Bollywood movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More