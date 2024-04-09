Before Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth, Top 10 heartwarming performances that touched hearts
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 09, 2024
Rajkummar Rao is all set to feature in an inspiring film called Srikanth. It is based on Srikanth Bholla - an industrialist who made it big despite being visually impaired.
Before Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey's heart touching performance in 12th Fail left everyone impressed. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Dear Zindagi is on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan's character of Dr Jehangir left an impact on many.
Wake Up Sid is all about a spoilt kid undergoing a transformation and being all responsible. Ranbir Kapoor has all our hearts. It is on Netflix.
Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar as Pritam Vidrohi was just adorable. It's on Netflix.
Irrfan Khan's character in Piku of Rana is simply adorable. The story is about a girl who embarks on a roadtrip with her father that brings them closer. It is on SonyLiv.
Kangana Ranaut won everyone's hearts with her performance of a naïve girl who goes on her honeymoon all alone. It's on Netflix.
Chhichhore on Disney+Hotstar is an inspiring film with Sushant Singh Rajput being the best performer.
3 Idiots is all about Aamir Khan being brilliant Rancho but Raju Rastogi and Farhan Qureshi were simply outstanding. It is on Prime Video.
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was brilliant but Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin were equally fab. It's on Netflix.
